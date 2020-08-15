Ryan Coogler: 6 Interesting Facts About the Black Panther Director

Lately, audiences have been highly anticipating his return to the director’s chair (and to Wakanda) for the forthcoming sequel to Black Panther, which, honestly, brings to mind the realization that most of what we know about this talented filmmaker is what he has created, but not nearly as much about what created him. To make this right, let us take a deeper look into the life of Ryan Coogler with the following bits of trivia that may have flown off of your radar.