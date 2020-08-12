Sean Connery Named The Best James Bond, But I'm Way More Surprised About Second Place

Somehow, even with breaking records at the box office and in his time holding onto the role of James Bond, Daniel Craig found himself on the wrong end of the Walther PPK, and it kind of stings. Whether it’s the bracket system at work, or the actual will of the people, Timothy Dalton looks to finally be getting his due in the James Bond lexicon; and it’s about time. Maybe with these results, fans of both the classic and modern Bond movies will feel motivated to go back to those two films and see what the newly kicked up fuss is about.