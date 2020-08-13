Robert De Niro’s War With Grandpa Trailer Has The Actor Stealing Groceries, Hitting Kids With Dodgeballs

There’s still a chance that The War with Grandpa might turn out to be something on the level of quality similar to that of Dirty Grandpa. But in a world that has shown that you can’t judge the movie by its trailer, there’s just as much of a likelihood that this could be the next movie for families to enjoy together. The truth will soon reveal itself as The War with Grandpa is set to fire its first dodgeball in theaters on October 9th.