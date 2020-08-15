Steven Spielberg And 7 Other Directors Who Could Have Directed A James Bond Movie, But Didn't

One can only imagine how different the history of James Bond would have been if any of these directors had landed their moments in the 00-sun. These are some experimental ideas and wild chances that might have paid off... or failed spectacularly. It's something to keep in mind as we make our way into the next phase of the Bond franchise, as any new hirings on the directing front could see a quick and sharp reversal of fortune. No Time To Die closes out the Daniel Craig era of films, with its planned release in theaters on November 20, and we can't wait to see how Cary Joji Fukunaga earns his place in the ranks of those who were lucky enough to walk away with the job in hand.