Wait, The Original Bill And Ted Movie Almost Had A Very Different Title?

Bill & Ted Face The Music, the third movie in the franchise, is hitting VOD and a handful of theaters in the United States on August 28th. The movie, at least according to those who made it and who have seen it, is a perfect blend of fun and nostalgia. So it makes perfect sense why anyone involved, be it the cast and crew or fans, would be reminiscing about when the first films came out in the late 1980s and early 1990s.