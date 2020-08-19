Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind Ending Explained: What Happens And What The Lacuna Tapes Mean

SPOILERS are ahead for 2004’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Proceed at your own risk if you have not seen it... unless you are planning to erase your memory after reading this.

Before the incomparable writing of Being John Malkovich, Anomalisa and Adaptation returns for the Netflix original film I’m Thinking of Ending Things in September, his most iconic film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet has just returned to the streaming platform along with his feature debut John Malkovich. Whether you recently paused your weekly TV binges to discover or rediscover the thoughtful drama or just want to take a stroll down memory lane, let’s discuss the ending of Eternal Sunshine here: