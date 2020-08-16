Why Jamie Foxx Gave His Project Power Co-Star $100 After Her Audition

Leave a Comment
Auditioning for a film can be difficult but, when it comes to a major production like Project Power (which stars a big name like Jamie Foxx), there can be all kinds of pressure. Dominque Fishback wasn't feeling all that great when she auditioned for her role, but her would-be co-star, Foxx, made her audition a memorable one by giving her $100. But why did the star gift her with the cash?
Before her audition, Dominque Fishback, who also appeared in The Hate U Give, lost her wallet at the airport on her way to her Project Power audition. She didn’t have credit cards or cash and, as you can imagine, that put her in a tough spot. But as it turns out, when Jamie Foxx heard about her not having money, he was happy to help her out. Here’s what Dominque Fishback said to THR about his generosity:
I flew to L.A. for one day, lost my wallet at the airport, didn’t have any credit cards or any money, but when I got to the hotel, I was like, ‘Okay, just go to sleep. You’ll deal with that later, but don’t lose focus on what you came to do. So, when I got to my audition, I rapped and then Jamie said, ‘Oh, do you rap in real life?’ And I’m like, ‘No, but I do spoken word.’ He said, ‘Go and do something for us then.’ And they were really impressed. And then, I was like, ‘Oh, this turned out to be a good trip, even though I lost my wallet.’ And when I said that, Jamie was like, ‘Oh no, you need cash? Because I got cash.’ And he pulled out this white envelope with a wad full of money, took out a $100 bill and gave me $100. And then, one of the directors gave me $50. And Jamie was like, ‘It’s not every day you leave an audition with $150.’ It was amazing. And then, when we wrapped up the movie, I gave Jamie the $100 back in a frame, and I signed it.
This is pretty amazing and a fantastic gesture to extend to someone who's down on their luck. Of course, that wasn’t the last good thing to happen to Dominque Fishback. On top of getting $150, she also landed the supporting role of Robin, a teenage drug dealer that aids Jamie Foxx’s character in Project Power.
For those who aren't familiar with it, Netflix’s Project Power just landed this weekend. The story revolves around a new pill that gives a person a superpower for five minutes. So what's the catch? Well, the pill could also kill you. Jamie Foxx plays a cop that teams up with an ex-solider (played by Joseph Gordon Levitt) and a drug dealer to take down those responsible for creating the drug.
Overall, Project Power has received solid reviews from critics, though many say it doesn’t go far enough on its themes and concepts. CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell, who was positive in his review, also added that the film "doesn’t fully explore its coolest idea.” Still, based on the trailer, Project Power looks like a fun ride with an original concept. You can check it out for yourself down below:
