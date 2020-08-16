Why Jamie Foxx Gave His Project Power Co-Star $100 After Her Audition

I flew to L.A. for one day, lost my wallet at the airport, didn’t have any credit cards or any money, but when I got to the hotel, I was like, ‘Okay, just go to sleep. You’ll deal with that later, but don’t lose focus on what you came to do. So, when I got to my audition, I rapped and then Jamie said, ‘Oh, do you rap in real life?’ And I’m like, ‘No, but I do spoken word.’ He said, ‘Go and do something for us then.’ And they were really impressed. And then, I was like, ‘Oh, this turned out to be a good trip, even though I lost my wallet.’ And when I said that, Jamie was like, ‘Oh no, you need cash? Because I got cash.’ And he pulled out this white envelope with a wad full of money, took out a $100 bill and gave me $100. And then, one of the directors gave me $50. And Jamie was like, ‘It’s not every day you leave an audition with $150.’ It was amazing. And then, when we wrapped up the movie, I gave Jamie the $100 back in a frame, and I signed it.