One Deadpool 2 Star Has An Idea For A Spinoff, And It Sounds Amazing

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is on hold right now, but we know that one way or another, it will be back. The next couple of movies are basically done, and a host of DIsney+ series are close to completion as well. That doesn't mean there aren't a lot of questions about what the future of the MCU will hold for many characters. Chief among them, Deadpool. But until Marvel revealed its future plans for the Merc with a Mouth, one Deadpool 2 co-star has a great idea for a spinoff. Lewis Tan wants to take Shatterstar to Mojoworld.