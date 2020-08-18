6 Reasons Why DC Needs To Make A Super Friends Movie

Zan and Jayna also have some really kooky powers, and I think the fact that they're lame could be used as fodder for them to be the heroes that save everyone else. Darkseid is attacking, the Justice League is down and all hope seems lost. Suddenly, Zan appears at the top of a mountain in the form of an ice unicycle, with Jayna on top as an octopus. They swoop down and send the villain back to Apokolips with his tail between his legs. I want to see this, and I want Zan and Jayna to get the redemption they deserve. Also, there's Gleek, but we can stop pretending the monkey was ever lumped in with those two or thought of as lame.