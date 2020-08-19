Host And 7 Other Summer 2020 Horror Movies You May Have Missed

Amulet

Slow-burn horror has been all the rage recently, from Robert Eggers’ The VVitch making waves back in 2015 and paving the way for the cult success of Ari Aster’s Hereditary and Karyn Kusama’s The Invitation. Though it doesn’t quite reach the status of these titles, if you're a fan of this sub-genre, check out the recent British film Amulet. Actress Romola Garai wrote and directed this movie about a former soldier named Tomaz who enters a living arrangement with Magda and her ill mother after he finds himself veering on homelessness. As he becomes closer to the family he’s staying with, Tomaz learns the disquieting truths about what’s going on around the house. Amulet is available to rent here and on other VOD platforms.