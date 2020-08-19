What Tron 3’s Rumored Title Could Mean For The Future Of The Franchise

Tron 3 Could Be A Villain-Centric Movie

We’ve always seen the world of Tron from the perspective of the heroes. Kevin Flynn and Tron’s work in the original film, as well as Kevin’s teaming with his son Sam and his protégé Quorra, have been the focus of the series so far. So if Tron 3 isn’t a direct sequel, but it’s taking place in the same universe, what could possibly be happening? Well, with a character named Ares, the possibilities are quite dark. Again, this is without any knowledge of Tron: Ascension’s deeper story, but Ares sounds like a villain in the world of The Grid. So what if we’re seeing Jared Leto playing an evil program, working with Tron’s ultimate villain team: the Dillingers! Cillian Murphy and David Warner could reprise their roles as Edward Dillinger Jr. and Sr., respectively, and raise holy hell in this particular world.