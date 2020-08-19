Wonder Woman 1984 Almost Planted A Direct Sequel Tease Into The First Movie

In the same way that Batman has The Joker and Superman has Lex Luthor, Wonder Woman has Barbara Ann Minerva a.k.a. Cheetah. The feline-themed villain has been a staple in the comics going back to the 1940s, regularly going toe-to-toe with Princess Diana of Themyscira, and their conflicts have been a key part of the heroine’s iconic history. As such, it was only a matter of time before the character got her time in the limelight on the big screen (which will finally happen in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 where she will be played by Kristin Wiig), but what you probably don’t know is that Patty Jenkins at one point considered teasing Minerva’s existence in the first Wonder Woman movie.