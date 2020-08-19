Death On The Nile Trailer: Gal Gadot Leads An All Star Cast For Murder On The Orient Express Sequel

Leave a Comment
For a while, it seemed that we might have to face a delay when it came to the release of director Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express sequel, Death on the Nile. Without a peep or a trailer to go by, and the 2020 schedule being delayed at the drop of a hat, it felt like we’d be awaiting a new release date for this next all-star gathering, featuring Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. And then, like a murderer sneaking aboard a ship of unsuspecting passengers, our first look at the next Agatha Christie adaptation was dropped into out laps. Take a look at Death on the Nile for yourself, below:
Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot, the famed Belgian detective of Christie lore, as Death on the Nile has him investigating another case of murder. But the motive this time feels a little more personal, and definitely a lot sexier; as a torrid romance between Gadot’s Linnet and Armie Hammer’s Simon may be part of motive that this mysterious new killer holds in their heart. With an ensemble cast that also features Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Annette Bening, and Sex Education’s Emma Mackey, it’s another roster of talent to die for. Luckily for you, the viewer, the murder is contained to the big screen in front of you.
Much like Murder on the Orient Express before it, Death on the Nile sees what should have been another idyllic voyage turned into a race against time, as Poirot must uncover who’s making a literal killing onboard the Karnak, before it’s too late. And just like its predecessor, this new Kenneth Branagh steered vessel looks to generate quite the windfall when it heads out to the high seas of theatrical exhibition.
Of course, it doesn’t hurt to realize that Death on the Nile’s release date will be in the early phases of theaters reopening around the world. Not to mention, there’s the fact that Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer make for one of the most beautiful screen couples we’ve seen in some time. And the absolute kicker that just might send this sequel into the same successful territory that Murder on the Orient Express saw itself occupying? Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 should have the crowd nice and warmed up, as its October 2nd release will be far away enough to cash in on its own terms, but close enough that audiences will want to see her in their local movie theater yet again.
Sex, murder, and intrigue fill this modern take on Death on the Nile, so what more could you ask for? Oh, that’s right… a release date. Death on the Nile will set sail in theaters, as planned, on October 23rd. It’s recommended you take your finest eveningwear to the cleaners at your earliest convenience, as this is going to be a true cinematic event.