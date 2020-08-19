Death On The Nile Trailer: Gal Gadot Leads An All Star Cast For Murder On The Orient Express Sequel

Of course, it doesn’t hurt to realize that Death on the Nile’s release date will be in the early phases of theaters reopening around the world. Not to mention, there’s the fact that Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer make for one of the most beautiful screen couples we’ve seen in some time. And the absolute kicker that just might send this sequel into the same successful territory that Murder on the Orient Express saw itself occupying? Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 should have the crowd nice and warmed up, as its October 2nd release will be far away enough to cash in on its own terms, but close enough that audiences will want to see her in their local movie theater yet again.