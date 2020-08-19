Yes, Lockheed Is In The New Mutants, But With Some Changes

If you’re an X-Men fan who watched the special Comic-Con trailer for New Mutants that was released last month, you may have recognized a familiar silhouette fluttering around in one particular scene. At the 55 second mark, which features a showdown between Illyana Rasputin a.k.a. Magik (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) and the villainous Demon Bear, the footage reveals what is the first ever look at a live-action version of Lockheed – a fan-favorite alien dragon from the comics.

As one would expect, the tiny creature’s surprise appearance in the clip has inspired a whole lot of questions, but now director Josh Boone has provided some exciting answers about his role in the upcoming movie.