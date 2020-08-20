The One And Only Ivan’s Director Took A Very Careful Approach To The Movie’s Super Emotional Scenes

I'm not afraid, I never have been, to produce work that tries to really engage emotionally with an audience. And whether that is somebody sitting on their own and going through that experience on their own, or sitting with one other person or with a group of people, I think it's a really important thing to do in life. And I think just literally I think it makes you feel better, whether it's laughter or whether it's tears, going to that emotional place makes you literally feel different afterwards. And what I wanted with this movie was to try constantly, and you're right, during post it was the biggest thing that we did, was to monitor that it wasn't too sad too much of the time.