Stunning Star Wars Fan Art Imagines Hayden Christiansen’s Older Anakin

It's not entirely clear where Darth Vader is in this image, but he appears to be in the enclosed chamber that we see him inside early in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. We actually see the helmet being lowered on to Vader's head there, so we know that he sits inside it without the helmet. It changes that scene pretty drastically when you think that he was in there quietly thinking of Padme and having his heart broken all over again. It's the eyes that are so amazing. They look quite real and you can really see the sadness behind them.