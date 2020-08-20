Disneyland Resort's New Avengers Campus Is Really Coming Along, Check Out Massive New Prop

The future of Disneyland Resort is still a big question mark because we have no indication of when exactly the state of California will let it open for business. However, one part of the resort is back at work as construction is continuing on Avengers Campus, the new land being added to Disney California Adventure. While we're no more sure when the new land will be ready, it did just add a massive new prop to the land in the form of an Avengers QuinJet and now you can get what will likely be the closest possible look you'll ever get at the new feature.