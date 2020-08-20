Sony's Kraven The Hunter Movie Just Took A Massive Step Forward

Leave a Comment
Hot off the reports that Olivia Wilde could be directing Spider-Woman movie for Sony, it looks like Sony has no intention of stopping there. Because reportedly Sony’s Kraven the Hunter movie has taken another big step as well. Here's the latest.
According to Deadline, Sony is in talks with Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor to helm the film about infamous Spider-Man baddie Kraven the Hunter. With Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius underway, it looks like Sony wants to continue the trend of focusing on Spider-Man villains. However, it should be noted that Sony has not officially confirmed this news.
More to come…