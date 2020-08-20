Jamie Dornan Shares Deepfake Acting Opposite Himself In Marie Antoinette, And I Can’t Look Away

Meanwhile, Jamie Dornan’s had some fun with Instagram during quarantine, but as the industry gets back to work, the Irish actor has a slew of projects coming up, including Wild Mountain Thyme, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and Carmen. He’s also set to appear in the TV series Dr. Death, where Dornan will play the famous neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, who was involved in so many malpractice lawsuits in Texas he earned the nickname that is the show’s namesake. We'll keep you posted on Mr. Dornan, whether it be about new roles or more oddball videos such as this one moving forward. Maybe please no on the latter?