The New Hereditary Coffee Table Book Is Terrifying, But Not For The Reason You'd Think

The coffee table books that a24 puts out, while mostly being a vehicle for the script to movies like Hereditary, Moonligh, and Ex Machina, don’t have to be formatted as such. Whether or not this will change with future releases is left to be said. For now, if you’ve been thinking about buying any of these deceptively stylish looking tomes, you may want to consider how much the pictures included in the text mean to you.