Wonder Woman 1984’s New DC Fandome Trailer Delivers Our First Look At Cheetah

The festivities in the 24-hour virtual event known as DC Fandome are only just now kicking off – but boy, what a start they have established. The first panel of the day was one celebrating the upcoming release of Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984, and not only have the stars and director successfully gotten us even more excited for the October release of the film, but they have also shared a brand new trailer featuring Kristen Wiig's Cheetah fully transformed – and you can check it out now below!
To save you the work of trying to scrub through the video and get a good screenshot yourself, we've posted the first look at Cheetah below in her full fur-covered glory. Admitted it's a fairly dark image, as the scene it's from seems to take place at night, but it's the best we have right now:
First watching the trailer, I got the hint that this would perhaps be the time that we got to witness Cheetah fully transformed as soon as the voice-over narration kicked in around the 54 second mark. While the previously released footage has primarily focused on the antagonistic relationship between Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Pedro Pascal's Maxwell Lord (not to mention the mysterious return of Chris Pine's Steve Trevor), the fact that this preview was putting more emphasis on Kristen Wiig's Barbara Ann Minerva got me excited for the possibilities, and I'm satisfied with the result.
When it comes to its female villain, Wonder Woman 1984 is changing things up a bit from the comics. In the blockbuster, Barbara will be first established as a friend and colleague of Diana Prince's – the two women working together as employees at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Unfortunately, while they are pals, Barbara can't quite keep a lid on her jealousy for everything that Diana has (charisma, charm, beauty, etc.), and is leads her to form a relationship with the sinister Max Lord, who is the head of a company that claims to deliver its clients their deepest desires. At first she simply develops a new style and attitude, but things get a bit scary when her transformation doesn't stop there.
As much as we know about Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984, there is definitely far more that we don't know, and we can't wait for the film to hit theaters so that we can get all of our burning questions answered. Also featuring Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, and Lily Aspell in their roles from the first movie, the new DC Extended Universe blockbuster is scheduled to hit theaters on October 2nd. Be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for not only more of our coverage about the Amazon from Themyscira, but also all of the major announcements coming out of DC Fandome.