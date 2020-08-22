Wonder Woman 1984’s New DC Fandome Trailer Delivers Our First Look At Cheetah

When it comes to its female villain, Wonder Woman 1984 is changing things up a bit from the comics. In the blockbuster, Barbara will be first established as a friend and colleague of Diana Prince's – the two women working together as employees at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Unfortunately, while they are pals, Barbara can't quite keep a lid on her jealousy for everything that Diana has (charisma, charm, beauty, etc.), and is leads her to form a relationship with the sinister Max Lord, who is the head of a company that claims to deliver its clients their deepest desires. At first she simply develops a new style and attitude, but things get a bit scary when her transformation doesn't stop there.