Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Movie Has Revealed Its Justice Society Lineup

It’s unclear if any other Justice Society heroes will appear in Black Adam, but for now, it looks like Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone and Atom Smasher will make up the main lineup. It’ll also be interesting to see what aspects of these characters from the comics are retained for the movie, and whether of them will be significantly altered. As far as Hawkman and Atom Smasher go, both of them have unique relationships with Black Adam in the DC Comics universe (usually involving violence), so I’m particularly jazzed to see how those are translated for the DCEU.