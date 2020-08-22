Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Movie Has Revealed Its Justice Society Lineup

Leave a Comment
The forthcoming Black Adam movie will be a big deal beyond just Dwayne Johnson finally getting to play the notorious DC antihero. It will also showcase the Justice Society of America, with To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah Centineo having already been cast as Atom Smasher.
Now we officially know who will comprise the rest of the Justice Society lineup in Black Adam. The movie’s eponymous character has a complicated history with the DC superhero team in the comics, so let’s see which of its members will give him trouble for his upcoming movie. Keep in mind that aside from Atom Smasher, none of these JSAers have been cast yet.
First off, we have Hawkman, who was one of the founding members of the Justice Society in the comics. The original incarnation of the character, Carter Hall, was actually born millennia ago was actually an Egyptian prince named Khufu, who knew Black Adam when he was still known as Teth-Adam. Khufu has since reincarnated numerous times in the following thousands of years, but eventually his past memories.
Next, we have Doctor Fate, a powerful sorcerer who, like Hawkman, was also a found member of the Justice Society and has ties to ancient Egypt. There have been many Doctor Fates over the decades, but they all learn how to cast spells and fight supernatural forces from Nabu, a Lord of Order.
Next, there’s Maxine Hunkel, a.k.a. Cyclone. In the comics, Maxine is the granddaughter of Ma Hunkel, the original Red Tornado, and like her superhero moniker suggests, her primary superpower is wind manipulation.
Finally, we have the JSA member we already knew about, Atom Smasher, whose real name is Albert Rothstein. Having originally gone by Nuklon in the comics, Albert is the godson of Al Pratt, the Golden Age Atom, and he is able to increase his strength and density to whatever size he chooses.
It’s unclear if any other Justice Society heroes will appear in Black Adam, but for now, it looks like Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone and Atom Smasher will make up the main lineup. It’ll also be interesting to see what aspects of these characters from the comics are retained for the movie, and whether of them will be significantly altered. As far as Hawkman and Atom Smasher go, both of them have unique relationships with Black Adam in the DC Comics universe (usually involving violence), so I’m particularly jazzed to see how those are translated for the DCEU.
Along with the JSA lineup being unveiled at DC FanDome, the digital event also saw Dwayne Johnson revealing concept artwork of himself as Black Adam, who hails from the Shazam mythology, but has charted out his own special corner of the DC universe. It remains to be seen when Johnson’s Black Adam will eventually clash with Zachary Levi’s Shazam, but at least there are plenty of other superheroes to give him trouble in the meantime.
Black Adam casts its magic in theaters on December 22, 2021, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on its progress. Stay locked into DC FanDome for more DC film-related news, and you can learn what else this corner of the superhero movie market has coming up with our handy guide.