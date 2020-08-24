Dwayne Johnson Reveals One Justice Society Member Who Was Cut From Black Adam

This past weekend's DC Fandome certainly lived up to most expectations when it came to the volume and the quality of the reveals. We even got a decent look at one movie that hasn't been able to begin filming in Black Adam. Through simple animated sequences of concept art, we finally got to see a version of what Dwayne Johnson will look like as the anti-hero of the film and we also learned who he'll be battling in the form of the Justice Society of America. The makeup of this version of the team was confirmed to include Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher, but fans immediately began asking about another potential member. Hawkgirl.