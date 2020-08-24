Someone Edited Avengers: Endgame’s Trailer In The Style Of The Syder Cut, And It’s Awesome

Leave a Comment
The last weekend was an exciting one for DC fans, as the virtual DC Fandome event brought trailers, announcements, and answered a handful of lingering questions. One of the most exciting aspects of the event was the long awaited release of The Snyder Cut's trailer. The new Justice League trailer definitely didn't disappoint, and now one fan has given Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame its own Snyder-esque presentation.
Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing movie of all time, and featured a ton of exciting crossover moments and payoffs. The Snyder Cut's trailer also highlights how different Zack Snyder's vision was to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's take on superhero genre. But now Endgame has been given the Snyder treatment, complete with the use of the song "Hallelujah." Check it out below.
How awesome is this? Just like the new Justice League trailer, the above video highlights some of the storylines that we already know and love from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. But cutting them together with the same song really does highlight what a massive journey The Russo Brothers took us on her pair of Avengers flicks.
This new Avengers trailer comes to us from Twitter, and opens on none other than Thanos himself who is shown destroying a moon on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War. From there we jump forward, showing Tony Stark after he snapped his fingers and saved the universe in Endgame. Seeing these images together brings the two movies together in one movie, and is surprisingly powerful given that it's so long after their release.
Josh Brolin's Mad Titan is especially featured in the video, and appropriately so. Avengers: Infinity War was definitely told through Thanos POV, as we watched him collect the Infinity Stones and gain more power. And while he was unceremoniously killed off in the opening sequence of Endgame, he'd eventually return as the big villain thanks Nebula's involvement in the Time Heist.
This new Avengers trailer comes just days after Zack Snyder revealed the Snyder Cut's first trailer at DC Fandome. Fans campaigned for the alternate version of Justice League for years, after the director's vision was altered during reshoots for the theatrical cut. The filmmaker has been given upwards of $30 million to complete the movie, which will be released in four hour-long installments next year.
The new trailer showed plenty of moments that cut from Justice League after Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the project on time. This includes Superman in his black suit, Kiersey Clemons' Iris West, and the epic inclusion of Darkseid. You can give it a re-watch below.
The Snyder Cut is coming, and it's going to be a long one. Zack Snyder was doing a ton of world building with Justice League, helping to move forward the five-film story he'd planned. Unfortunately those sequels will never come to fruition, but the Snyder Cut's upcoming release offers the opportunity for the filmmaker's vision to finally be shown to the masses.
