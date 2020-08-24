Someone Edited Avengers: Endgame’s Trailer In The Style Of The Syder Cut, And It’s Awesome

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The last weekend was an exciting one for DC fans, as the virtual DC Fandome event brought trailers, announcements, and answered a handful of lingering questions. One of the most exciting aspects of the event was the long awaited release of The Snyder Cut's trailer. The new Justice League trailer definitely didn't disappoint, and now one fan has given Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame its own Snyder-esque presentation.