What The Hell Are Bill And Ted Actually Good At? The Trilogy’s Co-Creator Explains

What a great question. I've never gotten that. They are good at… you know how your GPS, when you pass an exit it meant you to take, or you turn in the wrong direction, it goes, ‘Recalculating route?’ Bill and Ted feel things very deeply, but they’re very good at recalculating their route, and committing to move forward. They're also very good at seeing the good in people around them, and to living committed to that. And they're very good at navigating through difficult situations where all hope is lost, while continuing to have faith. So I would say that those are the things they’re good at.