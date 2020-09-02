What Movies To Watch If You Like The Stranger Things Cast

By now, you're familiar with the cast of Stranger Things. The Netflix series is one of the most popular programs on TV — on their service or otherwise — and it has propelled the careers of pretty much everyone involved, most notably including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and David Harbour.

Through the continued pop culture staying power of the streaming series, the Stranger Things cast members have branched off into their own individual film and TV projects, many of which show the expansive talents of the ensemble through dynamic performances. Some of these movies were big crowdpleasers, while others were smaller movies that might've slipped past the public. Whether blockbusters or indie joints, the cast members continue to prove their talents in several noteworthy projects. With that said, we'll take this time to highlight some of these finest film performances for fans looking for something to watch before Season 4 drops.