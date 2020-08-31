Jeff Goldblum Talks About The First Jurassic World: Dominion Scene He Shot With Laura Dern And Sam Neill

Leave a Comment
The Jurassic Park franchise was groundbreaking when it debuted in 1993, with Steven Spielberg once again pushing the boundaries of effects and cinematography. The property returned to theaters thanks to the Jurassic World trilogy, which will come to an end with Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion. The highly anticipated blockbuster will bring back the original trio of Jurassic stars made up of Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, with the latter actor recently teasing his exciting first scene with his co-stars.
Jeff Goldblum got to reprise his role as Ian Malcolm during Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, with his character testifying to the U.S. Senate over whether or not to save the dinosaurs from Isla Nublar. While it was a limited role, the original trio will reportedly have meaty appearances in Dominion. Goldblum recently spoke to the experience of re-teaming with his co-stars, saying:
The first thing that we shot ... it was a scene with me and Laura Dern and Sam Neil and we were — I can't tell you much — but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space. You'll see — it's a mystery you'll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by — I can't even tell you — a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you've never seen before.
Color me intrigued. It looks like the OG Jurassic Park stars jumped back into filming with both feet, with the trio getting in on the dino action. What's more, it looks like they met a new dinosaur in the process. Suddenly the wait for Jurassic World: Dominion feels much longer.
Jeff Goldblum's comments to Insider seems to echo what Sam Neill previously said about the original cast's role in Jurassic World: Dominion. It looks like the beloved original characters will have a significant role in Colin Trevorrow's threequel, which should delight fans old and new. And if the actors started by coming face to face with a dinosaur on day one, there's no telling what wild places our heroes will go.
Later in his same interview, Jeff Goldblum teased the quality if Jurassic World: Dominion, saying:
Given the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it make sense that dinosaur encounters would be a common occurrence throughout Dominion. The resurrected beasts are now living among us, as the dinos rescued from Isla Nubar were freed by Maisie Lockwood freed them from Lockwood Estate.
I've been here about a month or so. There were some terrific protocols and quarantining going on. We're very safe. It's a big production. We're shooting already, it's going spectacularly, I think.
If Jeff Goldblum approves, who are we to argue? Fans will have to wait almost a year until the highly Jurassic World's threequel is upon us. Dominion is one of the first major blockbusters to return to filming, with extensive health protocols in place to keep the cast and crew safe.
Jurassic World: Dominion certainly has a ton of exciting narrative possibilities, as the franchise is now operating with entirely different rules. Colin Trevorrow showed what this type of storytelling was capable of, with the short film Battle at Big Rock showing just one small conflict of man vs dinosaur. And with the original trio of heroes joining Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pine, there's some serious talent attached to bring the story to life.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.