How Long Will Keanu Reeves Play John Wick? Here’s What He Said

John Wick 4 was given the green light shortly after the third film became yet another box office smash, and while the pandemic recently forced a delay in that film's production, fans were given some recent good news as well when it was confirmed that nobody was waiting for the fourth film to be a success before planning for a fifth movie as well. Of course, Keanu Reeves is going to turn 56 in just a couple days, which means he'll be pushing 60 by the time John Wick 5 is hitting theaters. Does that mean we could be seeing the series end? OK Magazine recently included a comment from Reeves that he has no plans to quit unless his body falls apart or the fans stop caring, saying he'll continue...