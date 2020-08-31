How Long Will Keanu Reeves Play John Wick? Here’s What He Said

Leave a Comment
Keanu Reeves was already an action star thanks to The Matrix films, but now, in his mid-50s, the actor has found a second wind thanks to the John Wick franchise. The movies have only been more successful as the series has moved on and recently it was revealed that we weren't due for simply one more John Wick film, as a fifth has already been given the green light. Will the franchise end with a fifth movie? That's certainly no guarantee, as Keanu Reeves recently confirmed that he'll keep making John Wick movies as long as he's able and as long as people still want to see them.
John Wick 4 was given the green light shortly after the third film became yet another box office smash, and while the pandemic recently forced a delay in that film's production, fans were given some recent good news as well when it was confirmed that nobody was waiting for the fourth film to be a success before planning for a fifth movie as well. Of course, Keanu Reeves is going to turn 56 in just a couple days, which means he'll be pushing 60 by the time John Wick 5 is hitting theaters. Does that mean we could be seeing the series end? OK Magazine recently included a comment from Reeves that he has no plans to quit unless his body falls apart or the fans stop caring, saying he'll continue...
As far as my legs can take me. As far as the audience wants to go.
Keanu Reeves' statement here echos comments made by franchise director Chad Stahelski that he's also willing to keep making John Wick movies until somebody makes him stop. Needless to say, this is good news for anybody that loves the franchise and just wants to see more of it.
And there's a lot to love about the John Wick movies. In addition to just having great action, they're also quite fun stories. Each film has delved deeper into the world of assassins that John Wick is part of. It all exists just beneath the surface of our own world, hiding in plain sight, and learning about that world and how it all fits together is one of the great parts of the series.
I've gone on record to say that John Wick is the best modern action franchise we have, and so I'm certainly up for getting as much John Wick as I can. Having said that, I do also want to see the series come to a satisfying conclusion. The one potential downside of a franchise that is perpetually looking to the next chapter is that we could see more movies than the story can really justify. Or we could see the franchise stop short, leaving it without a real end if the franchise doesn't know it's making its last film when that time comes.
I certainly want to see more John Wick but hopefully, everybody also has an eye on when these movies should end so we don't start getting bad ones, and so John Wick will reach the end of his road, whenever, and wherever, that may be.