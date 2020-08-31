The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals Why One Wild Character Couldn’t Make It Into The Movie

Thanks to DC FanDome, we now know what DC characters will comprise James Gunn’s villainous team in The Suicide Squad, and it’s a doozy. While some established folks will be present, like Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, there are a ton of newcomers. And believe it or not, there were some characters that got cut, including one wild villain who was a bit too much to make it in the movie: Dogwelder.