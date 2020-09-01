Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Echoes Martin Scorsese’s Marvel Criticism

Leave a Comment
Director Martin Scorsese created a minor firestorm several months ago when he made some rather negative comments about Marvel superhero movies. He claimed the popular films were not cinema, which caused a lot of people to disagree with that sentiment and to do so quite publicly. Now it seems that Scorsese has a fairly unlikely ally, in Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds. Although it has to be said, I think Reynolds may have misheard what the Goodfellas director actually said.
In a new piece from EW, which delves into the long and frequently delayed history of the final Fox/X-Men movie, The New Mutants, it includes mention of the fact that, at this point, there are no official plans for Deadpool 3 in a post-Fox world. Reynolds himself comments on this fact by stating that he sides with Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola...
I agree with Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola that Marvel films suffer from an alarming lack of Deadpool.
I...I don't think that's what they said.
Martin Scorsese never tried to walk back his comments, though he did try to explain them. And it has to be said that for the director's definition of what constitutes "cinema" the Marvel movies largely don't qualify. That doesn't mean there's anything inherently wrong with Marvel films. They just didn't work for him.
And it has to be said that as far as it goes, Ryan Reynolds isn't wrong in his comment either. At this moment Marvel movies do suffer from an alarming lack of Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool is, without question, the most popular and successful part of the corner of the Marvel universe which Fox used to control. The two Deadpool films were box office smashes that also reviewed quite well. The final films released by Fox, and then released by Disney, which were completed by Fox, certainly did not. If any part of what Fox did was going to survive under the new regime, you would expect it to be Deadpool.
Both people at Marvel and Ryan Reynolds have spoken now and then about the future of the character and while there seems to be a general agreement that everybody wants to move forward and make more Deadpool movies, nothing has been officially announced. The reasons for that could be quite complicated or quite simple. We're not expecting most of the other X-Men characters or the Fantastic Four to debut in the MCU anytime soon and it's possible that Deadpool is simply being included with them. The movie will happen, but just not that soon.
Of course, there could also be some complications surrounding the fact that the R-rated Deadpool now works for family-friendly Disney. How to integrate Deadpool into the existing MCU or whether to somehow keep the character separate is certainly a discussion that will need to be had.
Maybe, if we do see a Deadpool movie from Disney and Marvel, Martin Scorsese will change his mind about Marvel movies.