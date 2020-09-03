Unhinged Ending: 7 Key Moments That Led To That Conclusion

Unhinged is the story of a madman who already starts the day at a 10, and cranks his madness up to a 20 when all is said and done. But at the same time, the film is also a tale of a woman who, when pressed against the wall of fate, finds the strength to do what she needs to do to keep her family safe.

Just as Tom Cooper lashes out in greater, more menacing swipes at Rachel Hunter, she evolves into someone who's not going to take it. While the chain of events that got her there isn't the most ideal classroom to learn such a lesson, it's good to know that Rachel leaves the day with a better head on her shoulders, and her son still safe and sound.

If you’re near a theater that’s showing the film, and feel you’re ready to safely go back to the movies, Russell Crowe’s Tom Cooper is waiting to take you on a ride through the depths of Hell. That is, of course, if you have read all these spoilers without seeing the film for yourself.