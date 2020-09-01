Looks Like Wonder Woman 1984’s Runtime Has Finally Been Revealed

Leave a Comment
If the course of events planned for 2020 has run their true path, we’d probably still be talking about Wonder Woman 1984’s summer debut. But things kind of hit a snag throughout the second act of the year, with the third act looking to make up for lost time at the movies. Which is a good time to finally reveal the runtime of director Patty Jenkins’ sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, as that information has started to run around the internet. If you’ve got 151 minutes to spare, you’ve got time to see Wonder Woman 1984 this fall.
Naturally, that figure of only a minute above two-and-a-half hours is pretty standard when it comes to your typical comic movie like Wonder Woman 1984. This makes the Twitter post supposedly confirming the runtime through a Korean classification seem legit, though we’ll have to wait for domestic theatrical information before it’s truly confirmed. Let’s not forget that there’s always a chance of international censors trimming some content that US ratings boards have already approved. Even then, the change in runtime should be negligible when all is said and done.
Taking Wonder Woman 1984’s newly reported runtime into account, it’s interesting to see how it stacks up to the competition, both historically and otherwise. Compared to the running time of Wonder Woman, you’ll find that the Gal Gadot sequel only comes in at 10 minutes longer than the original film’s 141 minute running time. Perhaps the most interesting comparison is yet to come, as one competing film in particular still doesn’t have its runtime on record: Marvel’s fellow cinematic hopeful Black Widow.
While this competition won’t exactly mean that much of a difference when it comes to the quality and box office standing of either Wonder Woman 1984 or Black Widow, there are still going to be some who are curious about the difference. Even just considering this individual movie on its own merits, the little over two and a half hour running time will see Diana Prince/Wonder Woman dispatch two very different threats in Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva. Of course, you’d know her better by the name of her villainous alter ego, Cheetah! So with two villains, and one hero being reunited with the love of her life in Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, there's a lot of action to be mined within the newly revealed runtime.
151 minutes may not seem like a lot of time to save the world, but it just might be enough to help Wonder Woman 1984 win the war to bring audiences back to movie theaters. Those battles will be waged rather soon too, as Wonder Woman 1984 lassos its way into theaters on October 2nd. So don’t forget to stay tuned to CinemaBlend for further developments and coverage as we count down to the big day. And as for you Black Widow fans, November 6th may be a little further off, but that advice above still stands to be heeded.