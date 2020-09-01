Looks Like Wonder Woman 1984’s Runtime Has Finally Been Revealed

While this competition won’t exactly mean that much of a difference when it comes to the quality and box office standing of either Wonder Woman 1984 or Black Widow, there are still going to be some who are curious about the difference. Even just considering this individual movie on its own merits, the little over two and a half hour running time will see Diana Prince/Wonder Woman dispatch two very different threats in Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig’s Barbara Minerva. Of course, you’d know her better by the name of her villainous alter ego, Cheetah! So with two villains, and one hero being reunited with the love of her life in Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, there's a lot of action to be mined within the newly revealed runtime.