Jumanji’s Awkwafina And Karen Gillan's Upcoming Action Movie Has Taken A Big Step Forward

As far as their separate, recent professional endeavors go, along with starring in the Comedy Central series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Awkwafina has appeared in The Farewell, Paradise Hills and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and her other upcoming movies include Raya and the Last Dragon and the live-action Little Mermaid remake. Karen Gillan has shown up in Stuber, All Creatures Here Below, Spies in Disguise and The Call of the Wild, and she’ll next star in Gunpowder Milkshake.