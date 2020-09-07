7 Times Christopher Nolan Used An Action Scene To Disrupt A Fun Occasion, Including Tenet

Leading up to the scene, no one besides Batman, Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman), and a few others knew or believed in Bane, but after this, everyone in the city of Gotham and around the world knew what Gothamnites were up against.

Not only is the field taken out (and the poor Mayor of Gotham), but all but one of the bridges, tunnels, and other means of escaping the locked down island are cut off, leaving the residents trapped with a madman and a nuclear device. And while the story gets muddied in the second half of The Dark Knight Rises, the football game will always be a reminder of how Christopher Nolan knows how to ruin a perfectly good day with a lot of style.