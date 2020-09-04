Scarlett Johansson's New Black Widow Photo Has Me Starting To Get Pumped For The Movie Again

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in a unique, as Phase Four was delayed a number of months when Black Widow got pushed back to the fall. Fans are eager to dive back into the beloved franchise, especially with Scarlett Johansson's signature character finally getting her own solo flick. And while we've had to wait extra time before Cate Shortland's blockbuster finally arrives, a new still will help to reinvigorate excitement for Black Widow.
Despite the title character's death in Avengers: Endgame, the Black Widow movie will mark the first time Natasha Romanoff will be the protagonist of her own entry in the MCU. The story will help fill in her mysterious backstory, as well as introduce us to her original chosen family. Fans are excited to see Florence Pugh make her Marvel debut, and a new production still shows Natasha and Yelena riding on a motorcycle. Check it out below.
Ok, I'm back on board. Because while Black Widow originally should have hit theaters already, the upcoming movie does boast a strong cast. And with Florence Pugh's star power steadily growing over the past few years, fans are eager to see her chemistry with Scarlett Johansson. If trailers are to be believed, this relationship will be key to spinoff's plot.
The above image comes to us from the Twitter of Empire Magazine, and is sure to please the myriad Marvel fans out there who can't wait for Black Widow to finally arrive in theaters. Set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Cate Shortland's blockbuster will follow a fugitive Black Widow as she embarks on a solo mission that delves into her dark backstory. And while battling both the mysterious Taskmaster and countless other Widows, she'll have a small band of friends to help her make it out alive.
That family will be made up of newcomers played by David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Florence Pugh. The latter actress has been making a serious name for herself recently, picking up her first Academy Award nomination for Little Women. And after notable work in projects like Midsommar and Fighting with My Family, all eyes are on what she'll bring to the character Yelena.
While the public hasn't been able to see Black Widow's contents just yet, the cast and crew have been throwing praise at the performances given by Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in the upcoming blockbuster. Reports also indicate that Pugh's character could have legs in the greater MCU, but only time will tell. Could she end up being the next Black Widow in The Avengers? Fingers crossed.
Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson also seemed to hit it off while filming Black Widow, with both actors continuing to support each other off set. This included last year's Academy Awards, as the two actresses were competing against each other in the Best Supporting Actress category. While Pugh was nominated for Little Women, Johansson got a nod for her role in Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit.
Phase Four will open with Black Widow, which took over the original release date for Eternals following the COVID-19 outbreak. The movie will provide an opportunity for the Marvel fandom to bid the title character goodbye, following her unexpected death in Avengers: Endgame. And while she didn't get a lakeside funeral like Tony Stark, the solo flick will no doubt bring closure.
Black Widow is currently expected to hit theaters on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.