Yeah, Mulan Really Needed The Theatrical Experience To Shine Brightest

As I watched Mulan, I saw visuals that were pretty, but not stunning. There was a feeling of "epicness" that the movie was clearly trying to portray, but I mostly found the movie coming up short in that regard. Much of it is filmed to showcase the brilliant landscapes surrounding the action, as well as the action itself. On a big screen, that action would still be enough to fill your field of vision. On a much smaller screen, it just makes the characters feel tiny. When the shot is wide enough that every extra in a battle scene is visible, on the big screen, that would be almost all your eyes could take in. On TV, it just makes the villain look less imposing.