John David Washington Had ‘One Of The Greatest Days Of My Career’ Working On Tenet

Is it even possible to sign on to a Christopher Nolan movie and not geek out? This is the legendary writer/director’s eleventh feature film, and he’s amassed such a following and respect from cinephiles that carries over throughout the Hollywood community. John David Washington, who broke out in a big way in 2018’s Spike Lee film BlacKkKlansman, is still just getting started with his career. And filming Tenet included an all-time great moment for his career it doesn’t sound like he’s forgetting anytime soon.
When CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell sat down for a video interview with John David Washington ahead of Tenet’s release, he talked about the major moment for him that had everything to do with Michael Caine. Check it out:
At this point, Michael Caine is just as iconic in a Nolan movie as the filmmaker’s manipulations of time. The actor has been in every single one of his films since 2005’s Batman Begins, plus he’s simply one of the greats. In recent years though, Caine isn’t typically in a Nolan movie for an extended period of time, so Washington had the honor of having the scene to share with him. As he told it:
I felt like I got knighted that day. That was one of the greatest days of my career. He’s so funny and charming, Sir Michael Caine. And he’s just on it, he activates as soon as they yell action, he just transforms. I was in awe. I found myself watching the performance instead of being in the scene with him a couple takes. He was that captivating. So I will never forget that day.
That’s on top of getting top billing on Christopher Nolan’s big-budget espionage film, which Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale and Matthew McConaughey have previously been honored with. The 36-year-old actor also learned some complex “time inversion” choreography and intense wire work, even though he has a fear of heights.
Since Michael Caine is somewhat of a good luck charm for Christopher Nolan, and John David Washington shared his only scene with him, some of that luck could rub off on the actor? He already has the star power of being the great Denzel Washington’s son, and no doubt some impressive performances ahead of him – including a quarantine-made film with Zendaya called Malcolm & Marie.
After months of uncertainty, Tenet has arrived to select theaters domestically. Last week, the epic opened in international markets to solid numbers (considering) at $54 million and has been praised by critics overall. It currently has a 75% Rotten Tomatoes score and CinemaBlend’s review boasts a perfect five out of five, calling it a masterpiece.
CinemaBlend also spoke to Tenet’s Elizabeth Debicki about some spoiler talk, and our site’s podcast ReelBlend spoke to the man Christopher Nolan himself. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more Tenet news.