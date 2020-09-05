Kevin Hart Explains Why He Didn't Tell Anyone When He Got Diagnosed With COVID-19

Although it’s hard to say just how serious Kevin Hart was when discussing his and Tom Hanks’ diagnoses, it’s just good to know that he’s since recovered from the virus. It remains to be seen if Hart will open up any further about his battle with COVID-19, though it would definitely be understandable if he would rather not discuss it. Still, he’s never shied away from opening up to his fans, and doing so could serve as encouragement for those that are still dealing with it.