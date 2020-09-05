Kevin Hart Explains Why He Didn't Tell Anyone When He Got Diagnosed With COVID-19

Leave a Comment
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all of us incredibly hard, to say the least. While case numbers are going down in certain parts of the country, there are many who are still being diagnosed. This includes a number of celebrities, though some are also revealing that they previously tested positive for the virus and have since recovered. Now, it would appear that Kevin Hart was among the celebrities who was previously diagnosed, and he has an interesting reason for not revealing his diagnosis sooner.
Kevin Hart recently appeared at Dave Chappelle’s An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair in Ohio for a comedy set. During the event, the comedian and actor spoke on his COVID-19 diagnosis and shared his reasoning for not discussing it earlier:
The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.
It’s honestly hard to tell if Kevin Hart’s comments, which come via Page Six, were meant to be taken seriously. At first glance, one would think that Hart was trying to imply that his diagnosis may have been overshadowed by Hanks’. On the other hand, this could have all just been a self-deprecating joke on Hart’s part. If there’s one thing we know about the fan-favorite entertainer, it’s that he has no problem poking fun at himself in his comedy material or during interviews.
The comedian isn’t wrong, however, in alluding to just how impactful the news of Tom Hanks’ diagnosis was. The actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, originally contracted the virus while Hanks was shooting the Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. Shortly after, the couple was forced to self-quarantine before recovering and returning to the U.S. Since then, the two have opened up about their symptoms and have made efforts to help combat the virus.
Tom Hanks became the first-high profile celebrity to contract COVID-19 and, following his announcement, others like Idris Elba and Antonio Banderas have come forward and revealed their struggles with it. Kevin Hart’s friend and frequent co-star, Dwayne Johnson, recently revealed that he and his family have also tested positive for the coronavirus.
Nevertheless, Hanks’ positive attitude seemed to have a chain reaction, as the other actors have used their platforms to send well wishes to those who have or are still dealing with COVID. They’ve also encouraged the public to practice social distancing and wear masks when needed.
Although it’s hard to say just how serious Kevin Hart was when discussing his and Tom Hanks’ diagnoses, it’s just good to know that he’s since recovered from the virus. It remains to be seen if Hart will open up any further about his battle with COVID-19, though it would definitely be understandable if he would rather not discuss it. Still, he’s never shied away from opening up to his fans, and doing so could serve as encouragement for those that are still dealing with it.