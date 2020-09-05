Justice League’s Ray Fisher Responds To Warner Bros.’ Claims That He Did Not Meet With Investigator

Leave a Comment
Justice League’s Ray Fisher and Warner Bros. have engaged in a bit of a back and forth since Fisher initially made claims against director Joss Whedon and DC Films producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. Most recently, Fisher claimed that DC Films President Walter Hamada spoke with him over the phone and allegedly tried to convince him to shift blame away from Johns and more towards Berg and Hamada. Warner Bros. later released a statement in which the studio claimed that no such phone call took place and asserted that Fisher was not cooperating with the investigation. Now, Fisher has responded to that claim.
WB’s claim was that Ray Fisher had refused to meet with the investigator assigned to the case. However, Fisher took to Twitter and asserted that he met with the investigator through a Zoom call on August 26th. In the post, he also included a screenshot of an email he sent to his management team and the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA):
In a second post, Ray Fisher also stated that he announced last month that he would be vetting the investigator to ensure a “fair and protected” process:
It’s also worth noting that I made it clear to the world on Aug 21st that I would be vetting the investigator to ensure a fair and protected process for all witnesses. @wbpictures has escalated this to an entirely different level, but I’m ready to meet the challenge. A>E
As of right now, neither Warner Bros. nor WarnerMedia have responded to Ray Fisher’s recent comments. Before the studios’ most recent statement, the company had been relatively silent about Ray Fisher’s allegations. However, shortly after Fisher’s initial claims, Jon Berg shot down the allegations and claimed Fisher had an issue with saying Cyborg’s “Booyaa” catchphrase.
Fisher has been careful when it comes to what he can and can’t say about the situation, which is due to the fact that he is still subject to the Non-Disclosure Agreement he signed. Despite this, the actor has used social media to address his fans and keep them updated on the situation.
While the situation is already complex, what makes things even more difficult is that Ray Fisher is currently in negotiations with Warner Bros. to return as Cyborg in the upcoming Flash solo film, which is set to begin shooting next year. As far as we know, Fisher’s role would only be a cameo.
Both Fisher and Warner Bros. have clearly had no problem responding to each other’s claims and, with so many variables within the situation, it’s hard to say how much longer things will persist.
Be sure to keep it here at CinemaBlend for further updates on the situation and for more news from the world of film and TV.