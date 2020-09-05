Justice League’s Ray Fisher Responds To Warner Bros.’ Claims That He Did Not Meet With Investigator

Justice League’s Ray Fisher and Warner Bros. have engaged in a bit of a back and forth since Fisher initially made claims against director Joss Whedon and DC Films producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. Most recently, Fisher claimed that DC Films President Walter Hamada spoke with him over the phone and allegedly tried to convince him to shift blame away from Johns and more towards Berg and Hamada. Warner Bros. later released a statement in which the studio claimed that no such phone call took place and asserted that Fisher was not cooperating with the investigation. Now, Fisher has responded to that claim.