Tyler Perry Explains Why It Was Actually A Good Thing That He Was An Outsider In Hollywood

Regardless, his content is easily consumable and seen by a lot of people, as Tyler Perry himself announced 26 million households checked out the aforementioned film during its first week. The prolific creator also uses these opportunities to often bring new names into the limelight and he’s done a lot for the film business in Atlanta and for filmmakers of color in general, even having a hand in the making of Black Panther before its release. None of this would have been possible if he hadn’t been a little ignorant of how Hollywoood worked and just gone off and done his own thing.