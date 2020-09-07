Two Reasons Why Charlie Kaufman Was Drawn To Adapt Netflix’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things

Charlie Kaufman possesses one of the most creative minds in the film industry today. Hell, not only are his movies regularly filled with bombastic and wild ideas, but he is the filmmaker who famously struggled to adapt a book and then turned the adaptation into a movie about that struggle. Because of this, it’s curious to see him once again go the adaptation route with his latest movie, I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, and thus I felt compelled to ask him about that choice when I recently had the chance to interview him.

Prior to the release of I’m Thinking Of Ending Things on Netflix this past weekend, I had the pleasure of interviewing Charlie Kaufman about the new film, and my very first question out of the gate was about his original decision take author Iain Reid’s book of the same name when pursuing a new project to direct. His answer was two-fold, and you can listen to his explanation by clicking play on the video below: