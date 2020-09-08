Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Explains Why The Movie Was Never Going To Be Rated R

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe has had a unique life in theaters, with twists both in front and behind the camera. And while Warner Bros. has hit its stride with a slew of critically acclaimed movies, there were a few missteps along the way. One of these was David Ayer's 2017 blockbuster Suicide Squad, with the filmmaker citing studio interference for altering his original vision. And now the Bright director has refuted reports of the movie ever being aimed for an R-rating.