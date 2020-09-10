Mulan Proves Disney Will Never Make A Truly Great Live-Action Remake

Mulan felt like it was the right movie and coming out at the right time to be something special. It was clear from the outset that Mulan wasn't going to be quite as faithful a remake as some of Disney's previous endeavors, which felt like a significant risk, but with risk can come rewards. This Mulan could have been something that stood alone in comparison to its animated predecessor; a movie that remembered where it came from, but told its own story. A lot of Mulan feels like it tried to be that, but in the end, the story became something of a muddled mess and it likely means that we'll never get a Disney live-action remake that is truly great.