Zendaya Responds To Those Kill Bill 3 Rumors

The “Is Kill Bill one or two movies?” question may still be debated among Quentin Tarantino fans, but if the legendary filmmaker decided to return to make Kill Bill 3, the silence would cut through like a samurai sword. As the director’s self-imposed movie cap draws closer, Tarantino has teased interest in making another movie starring Uma Thurman’s The Bride. And with that, Vivica A. Fox recently threw Zendaya’s name in the mix to play her character's vengeful daughter.
Vivica A. Fox’s Vernita Green is murdered at the hands of The Bride in Vol. 1. Following the timeline of Kill Bill, her daughter would now be in her ‘20s. In July, Fox nominated Zendaya to play her in a potential sequel, and now Zendaya has responded. In her words:
I saw that! I was quite honoured that she would say that. Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. You know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it.
Zendaya is playing it super cool. During an interview with Empire, the 24-year-old Spider-Man star showed her appreciation for the thought, but didn’t necessarily fuel the flames with any of her own thoughts about starring in Kill Bill 3. The internet has certainly ran with the idea of her playing the role too. Just check out Boss Logic’s artwork of Zendaya on a Kill Bill poster:
The rumor floating around about a Kill Bill 3 storyline would involve Vernita Green’s hunting down Uma Thurman’s Bride after she killed her mom in front of her as a kid. Perhaps she studies her and trains her entire life to enact her own assassination. Fox is hoping “Vernita Green gets her revenge” if a sequel does end up being confirmed.
Vivica A. Fox explained that she thought Quentin Tarantino was waiting to make the sequel for the actual actress who played her daughter, Ambrosia Kelley, once she grew up, but since she’s not quite as active, Fox said this about Zendaya as her pick:
How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project. Because her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt and I love her.
Quentin Tarantino has also not steered away from talking about Kill Bill 3, saying in December that it was “definitely in the cards” and he had been in conversations with Uma Thurman about continuing the assassin’s storyline over 15 years later. Zendaya is a great pick who was recently nominated for an Emmy for HBO’s Euphoria and is set to star in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which comes out December 18, and the third Spider-Man film, which comes out in 2021.
We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend as soon as Quentin Tarantino does announce his next project.