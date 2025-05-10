Ahead Of Zendaya And Tom Holland's Wedding, Storm Reid Reveals The Role She Wants To Have In The Ceremony

The Euphoria co-stars remain close.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship started 2025 on a high note, given the couple got engaged over the holidays, and the Dune actress stepped out on the Golden Globes red carpet in January with a big fat engagement ring on one particular finger on her left hand. Since the couple like to keep the matters of their personal lives private, we don’t expect to hear much from them about the upcoming wedding. However, one of Zendaya’s Euphoria co-stars has shared which role in the wedding she’d like to have.

Storm Reid memorably played the sister of Zendaya’s Rue in Season 1 and Season 2 of Euphoria. When the 21-year-old was asked about the wedding to come, here’s what she said:

I don't know when that's happening. But hopefully, like, I would love to be the flower girl or something. Whenever it happens, I'm so happy for her, and I'll be there to support.

I'd also love to see her as the flower girl, especially since Reid plays Zendaya's little sister on TV. She's also been open about their real-life relationship, and I could totally see the Missing actress being involved in her co-star's wedding.

Reid shared these comments with People on Thursday, May 8, while attending the NAMI Mental Health Gala in Beverly Hills, California. The actress also shared that she “recently” spoke with Zendaya, but she’s obviously off shooting the new Christopher Nolan movie, The Odyssey, with her fiancé, Tom Holland.

How sweet is it that the Euphoria sisters are still close? Storm Reid also said this about what Zendaya has been like since Holland put a ring on it:

She is the most consistent person I know. She is Z, she's always going to be Z… I'm just happy for all of the amazing things that are happening in her life.

Zendaya also started filming the third season of Euphoria this year, but sadly, we know that Storm Reid was not invited back to play Gia this time around. Reid previously called not being in the show “bittersweet”, but wished the production good luck.

Cast members that are definitely returning include Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane and Colman Domingo. Sharon Stone has also joined the cast for the first time alongside Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch and Kadeem Hardison.

Given Zendaya and Tom Holland’s schedules since getting engaged, chances are they have had little time to plan a wedding, but Storm Reid has a sweet thought about how she’d like to be involved. According to Tom Holland’s father, the Spider-Man actor had “everything planned out” when it came to popping the question, including making sure to get her family’s blessing. While the couple had already talked about the idea of marriage, Zendaya apparently had “no idea” Holland had planned to propose when he did.

Meanwhile, questions are already coming up about the actress's dress. However, her stylist said that while it will be beautiful, the public will likely never see it.

No matter what, though, we’re so excited for the sweet couple to tie the knot, especially after seeing them fall in love from the outside ever since they were cast together in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Whenever it does happen, it’s so exciting to imagine their famous friends like Storm Reid playing a role in their union.

