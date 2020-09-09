The Oscars Are Making A Big Rule Change To Promote Diversity And Inclusion

As the film industry continues to try and improve as far as diversity and inclusion is concerned, it's truly up to those with the real power to make changes happen. There are studios and organizations that carry a lot of influence in the movie world, and it's when they start making real efforts towards change that change actually starts to happen. A perfect example of one such organization is the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences, and today they have made a spectacular move to try an improve the future of the industry by making a significant rule change for the Academy Awards

Variety is reporting that a move has officially been made by the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences that will necessitate movies to match new representation and inclusion standards if they want to qualify to be nominated for the Best Picture award. The move was made as part of the Academy Aperture 2025 initiative, and the new rules will be enforced starting in 2024. Per the announcement, a film can't be nominated for Best Picture during a given year if it doesn't meet at least two of the four metrics outlined in the Tweet below: