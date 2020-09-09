Good News For Tenet, One Major Movie Market Is Finally Opening Theaters

Whether major theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark will reopen their locations in Orange County this weekend remains to be seen. However, the former two, as well as Cinepolis, got their theaters running in San Diego less than a week after that city’s reopening order, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a similar plan was followed for Orange County. Still, we’re not out of the woods yet with this pandemic, so it’s important to keep exercising caution when going out, especially if you’re in the mood for the theatrical experience.