Why AMC’s Head Honcho Is Confident People Will Return To Movie Theaters

One of the biggest questions that’s hung in the air when it comes to the world of movie theaters is not just when, but if audiences will return with confidence before 2020 is over. While we’ve seen various regions reopening, and in some cases closing again, throughout the world, it’s something that people like AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron have weighed in on numerous occasions. And according to that man’s opinion, he is confident people will indeed return to theaters because of his faith in the theatrical experience.