Dune: 7 Things Denis Villeneuve’s Movie Needs To Do To Be Successful

I’ll admit there’s no silver-bullet formula to create a blockbuster mega-hit. Often this stuff is just lightning in a bottle. Still, science fiction and fantasy TV show and movie adaptations before it have found ways to explode in popularity and become major success stories because they were able to tell stories that appealed to a wider audience. Since Dune is one of the most epic science fiction stories of all time, it has a real chance to do the same if it can tap into the same playbook. Already, it looks like they’re heading in that direction. I, for one, am optimistic it’ll crush the box office when it releases.