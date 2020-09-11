You Can Now Buy Harry Potter's Butterbeer Without Visiting Theme Parks, But There's A Catch

Whether a glass of butterbeer makes you feel like you're at Hogsmeade or just makes you feel like you're at Universal Studios, there are probably a lot of people who could use that feeling. Some may want to feel like they're inside their favorite film series, others just want to be able to visit a theme park again. While Universal Orlando Resort is open to the public now, it's only allowing in a fraction of its normal capacity, and many might otherwise plan a trip to the park right now are clearly not comfortable doing so under these circumstances. Universal Studios Hollywood remains closed and there's little indication when it will reopening.